MRF net profit increases 16 per cent to Rs 396 crore

NEW DELHI: Tyre maker MRF on Friday reported a 16% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 396 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2024. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 341 crore for the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,349 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 5,842 crore in 2022-23. For the entire financial year ended March 2024, the tyre maker said its net profit stood at Rs 2,081 crore as compared to Rs 769 crore in FY23.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 25,169 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 23,008 crore in FY23. The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1,941 per share of Rs 10 each. The company has already paid two interim dividends of Rs 31 per share each time for the financial year ended March 2024.