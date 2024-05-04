PFRDA hosts round table meeting to promote National Pension System adoption among corporates

PUNE: In a bid to raise awareness about the National Pension System (NPS) among corporates, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) organized a "Round Table Meeting" on Friday, in Pune.

Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) from 20 selected corporates based in Pune participated in the event.

The National Pension System (NPS) was introduced for all central government employees (excluding armed forces) joining the workforce on or after January 1, 2004.

Many state/UT governments have also adopted NPS for their new employees. Since May 1, 2009, NPS has been open to all Indian citizens on a voluntary basis, including those in the corporate sector.