Startup funding in India declined by 17 per cent in FY24

NEW DELHI: The startup funding in India registered a decline of 17 per cent in FY 24 as compared to the previous year. In 2021 the investment professionals were getting on average six deals daily but in 2024, it has declined to three.

According to a report titled 'India Invests' by Wealth 360 One, the private equity of value USD 100-250 million range, is down by 60 per cent. While those investing USD 500 million or more too have gone down drastically by over 80 per cent. The funds investing less than USD 100 million have also registered a decline of 30 per cent. But funding under USD 5 million is still happening at a steady rate.

The report highlights that the bigger deals, over USD 25 million, which usually happen when a startup is growing, have also decreased. This means there's less money going into startups overall, especially in the medium to large-sized deals. Late-stage venture capital investments have been hit hard too.

Startups raised nearly USD 8 billion from investors this year, marking a 50% decrease from FY 22-23.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, India is home to 111 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 349.67 billion. Out of the total number of unicorns, 45 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 102.30 billion were born in 2021 and 22 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 29.20 billion born in 2022. In 2023 only one unicorn emerged.