Tax on two-wheelers too high, market over-regulated: Bajaj

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj on Friday said auto sector is suffering from ‘over-regulation’ and this has led to a sharp rise in selling prices, making the product unaffordable for many. Bajaj also questioned the rate of taxation on two-wheelers, especially the commuter segment ones.

He said motorcycles that cater to the common citizen are levied a goods and services tax (GST) rate of 28%, which is very high compared to other developing markets.

“Why do we have to pay a GST of 28% on vehicles that the ‘aam aadmi’ uses…In most developing countries, including Asean and Latin American nations such as Brazil, the middle- to lower-end motorcycles fall in the tax bracket of 8 to 14%,” said Bajaj on the sidelines of the launch event of the new 400cc Pulsar motorcycle.

While Bajaj welcomed the introduction of BS-VI and other policy measures to cut emissions, he said making ABS compulsory is also a regulatory overkill.