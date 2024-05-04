Volkswagen strengthens retail footprint with new store in TN

CHENNAI: German automaker Volkswagen has inaugurated a new store in the city under its expansion drive in the state, strengthening its retail presence in the country.

With the setting up of a new outlet at Ambattur in the city, the total network for the automobile major stands at 26 sales and 20 service facilities in Tamil Nadu.

"The Chennai Metropolitan area is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. In 2023, our Virtus was one of the highest-selling sedans in this market. With this inauguration of our newest touchpoint in Chennai, we are emphasising our commitment to the rising need for premium, safe, and reliable vehicles throughout India", Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a company statement on Saturday.

The new store 'KUN Capital Motors' is headed by Director Arun Uppuswami and has a five-car display and 25 service bays, among others.

"Our long-standing partnership with Volkswagen has driven a highly successful mobility revolution in Tamil Nadu. With class-leading products on offer, we are once again glad to make the safest portfolio of Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan, and Virtus, even more accessible to customers through the new city store," Uppuswami said.

With the latest facility, Volkswagen has 208 sales and 142 service touchpoints across 155 cities in India.