Godrej group split: Setting new examples

The way the Godrejs have completed a “peaceful, amicable and mature” bifurcation of their multi-billion dollar locks-to-aerospace-to-land bank group last week so “to maintain family harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the family members”, comes in stark contrast to the largest business break-up that India Inc has witnessed in the Ambani brothers who publicly and legally spat for over a year to accept a break-up mother Kokilaben Ambani sewed up in June 2005.

This is also in starker contrast to the same sad stories still played out among the Murugappas in Chennai, the Kirloskars, the Kalyanis and the Chhabrias of Finolex in Pune, the Singhanias of Raymond in Mumbai and the Singhs of Fortis in Delhi. And the only exception we’ve today other than the Godrejs is by another Parsi blood—the Shapoorji Pallonjis.

“The Godrej family settlement was ‘locked’ with the elegance and dignity that the family is known for. No controversies, just all clean like their soaps,” is how the RPG Group chairman Harsh Goneka put it on X.

Well after the wee hours of April 30, the 127-year old group with over Rs 1.8 lakh crore in market capitalisation, informed stock exchanges that their families led by Adi and his cousin Jamshyd have agreed to divide the conglomerate into two branches under which Adi and his brother Nadir will keep the listed entities, while cousin Jamshyd will get the control of the unlisted companies led by Godrej & Boyce and all other associated entities along with the massive land bank that runs into over 3,500 acres, making them the largest land owner in the megapolis.