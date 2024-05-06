ICICI Bank's NRI customers can now make UPI payments to India with their overseas mobile nos

MUMBAI: The second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, announced on Monday that it has enabled its NRI customers to use their international mobile numbers to make UPI payments instantly in India.

"With this facility, our NRI customers can pay their utility bills, make merchant and e-commerce transactions using their international mobile numbers registered with their NRE/NRO bank accounts in India. The service is available through our mobile banking app, iMobile Pay," the bank stated.

Previously, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their banks to make UPI payments.

This facility is powered by the National Payments Corporation network and is available across 10 countries including the US, the UAE, Britain, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

To utilize this service, customers simply need to scan any Indian QR code, send money to a UPI ID, or any Indian mobile number or bank account.

Sidharatha Mishra, the head of digital channels at the bank, emphasized that this launch reinforces their commitment to providing innovative solutions for NRI customers, ensuring a safe, secure, and hassle-free payment experience.