Bond issuances sees scaling new high at Rs 10.6 trillion in FY25 after a record run in FY24

MUMBAI: After a record run last fiscal amidst the continuing elevated interest rates domestically and globally, corporates more likely to tap the local bond markets more than bank loans, pushing up the overall bond sales to Rs 10.6 trillion this fiscal from the record it had hit last fiscal with Rs 10.2 trillion in mop-up, says a report.

According to Icra Ratings, the elevated interest rate condition is likely to drive the coprorates to the bond street than banks, leading to higher debt sales which is likely to touch Rs 10.6 trillion this fiscal from Rs 10.2 trillion in FY24.

This will have the corporate bond outstanding to increase to Rs 50.3 trillion by the end of this fiscal clipping at annual growth of 9.5%.

However, the agency expects the overall incremental credit which includes bonds, non-food bank credit and commercial paper issuance, expansion to moderate to Rs 24.5 trillion this fiscal from Rs 25.4 trillion in FY24, which was an all-time high.

Its assessment comes from expectation of non-food bank credit especially to non-bank lenders, to moderate slightly in FY25 from the record-high seen in FY24.