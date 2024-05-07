FII holdings in NSE-listed companies at 11-year low

NEW DELHI: The share of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the NSE-listed companies fell to an 11-year low of 17.68% at the end of the March quarter, down by 51 bps from 18.19% at the end of the December quarter, according to data from primeinfobase.

The share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as a whole with net inflows of `108,434 crore increased to 16.05% in the March quarter from 15.96% in the preceding December quarter.

Following this change in Q4FY24, the gap between FII and DII holdings in domestic equities has narrowed to an all-time low with DII holdings now being just 9.23% lower than FII holdings. The widest gap between FII and DII holdings was in the quarter ending March 31, 2015, when DII holding was 49.82% lower than FII holding.

Market experts believe record flows into mutual funds’ equity schemes have resulted in the growing influence of DIIs in the stock market. They expect DIIs to overtake FIIs holding share in the coming quarters.