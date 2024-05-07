Health insurance sector hits record growth, settles claims worth Rs 75,000 crore at 25% Profit

MUMBAI: With Rs 1 lakh crore in the premium collection, the health insurance segment has become the largest vertical of the general insurance industry constituting 37 percent of the industry revenue. The sector has settled as much as 2.5 crore claims worth Rs 75,000 crore in FY24, making the industry financially healthy with a 25 per cent operating profit.

According to General Insurance Council chairman Tapan Singhel, the health insurance sector has collected close to Rs 1,00,000 crore in premium in FY 2024, reflecting a robust annualized growth of 20% in the past few years.

What is more salutary is that more than 50 crore people are covered now, which is to say that as much as 38% of the population is covered, up from 37% in FY23.

Singhel is confident that the Bima trinity of Bima Vistaar, Bima Vaahaks, and Bima Sugam, the national mission of achieving ‘insurance for all by 2047’, as set out by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority chairman Debasish Panda is closer to fruition.

Singhel, who is also the chief executive of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, also said the recently launched 'Cashless everywhere' initiative being spearheaded by the GI Council, has seen as much as 60 percent of all the claims in FY24 were settled cashless.