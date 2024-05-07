IT companies turn focus on Generative AI

BENGALURU: IT firms are now focusing on Gen AI as they collaborate to enhance their services to clients.

Wipro on Monday announced its partnering with Microsoft to launch a suite of cognitive assistants for financial services powered by generative Gen AI.

The cognitive assistants will provide financial professionals with deep market intelligence and relevant and timely information on investment products and investor behaviour, it said.

HCLTech also announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation.

HCLTech and AWS will help enterprises explore and develop Gen AI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions. They will develop a framework with target-based milestones aligned to business strategy that enables co-creation of customised Gen AI-led solutions and offers clients flexible consumption models.

Wipro’s new cognitive assistants will run on Microsoft Azure Open AI and will be available on Azure App Services. The Wipro AI practice is working on over 10 GenAI ideas that are being developed as proof of concepts on Azure Open AI. Wipro has 55,000 AI associates across globe with over 50% trained and skilled in Azure –AI/ML.

“Gen AI opens a new era of possibilities for exceptional client experiences and enhanced productivity in the financial services sector,” said Suzanne Dann, CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro.