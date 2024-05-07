No new entrant in spectrum bid this year

NEW DELHI: The forthcoming spectrum auction is expected to receive a muted response this year due to absence of new entrants and limited participation.

As per the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), only three private players — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — have applied for participation in the spectrum auction scheduled for June 6, 2024.

In 2022, during the auction, Adani Data Network, an entity of Adani Enterprises, made headlines after participating in the spectrum auction, along with three private telcos. Initially there was speculation that it may enter the telecom industry; however, later on the company clarified that it would use spectrum for its businesses.

“Today is the last day for applications to participate in the spectrum auction, and only three applications have been received,” said a DoT official.

In February 2024, the Cabinet approved auctions in eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of `96,317.65 crore. The telecom ministry announced auctions for spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency bands. These auctions will be offered with a validity period of 20 years.

As per the notification released by the DoT, the last date for submitting bid applications is May 6. Industry analysts believe this year telcos have already invested significantly in previous auctions, and this time, they only want airwaves in circles where their existing frequencies will expire shortly.