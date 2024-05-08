Domestic deals push up M&A by 168 percent to $9.4 billion in Q1

MUMBAI: The deal street remained super busy in the first quarter of the year closing as many as 168 percent more transactions worth $9.4 billion across 197 transactions, says an industry report.

According to a deals report by Mazars, bulk of the volume and value came in from domestic activities, which led the growth both in terms of value — $6 billion and volume at 141 transactions as against $1.8 billion in the year ago period.

In percentage terms the overall domestic deals jumped 22 percent over the same period in 2023.

Overall, in volume terms the deals grew more than 26 percent on year.

According to the report both in value and volume terms these numbers are the highest since since Q2 of 2022. And this represents a full 168% increase in deal value from Q1 of 2023, with domestic deals taking the lead at 72%, Akhil Puri, a partner at Mazars said, adding this growth is in spite of the lingering global challenges.

Key drivers include companies prioritising M&As for expansion and supply chain integration, especially in sectors like technology and renewable energy, he said adding that he expects the momentum to continue after the elections.