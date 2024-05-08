Dr Reddy’s PAT up 36% to Rs 1,307 cr; revenue at Rs 7K cr

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday reported a 36% rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,307 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, aided by robust sales in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug company had reported a net profit of Rs 959 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal. Revenue rose to Rs 7,083 crore in the period under review from Rs 6,297 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

For the full year ended on March 31, 2024, the drug major said its PAT rose to `5,568 crore as compared with Rs 4,507 crore in 2022-23 financial year. Revenue rose to Rs 27,916 crore for FY24 as against Rs 24,588 crore in FY23.