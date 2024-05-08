Indian domestic automobile retail sales surge 27 per cent year-on-year growth in April: FADA

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle retail sales in India rose 27 per cent year-on-year to 22,06,070 units in April as all segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessed growth, industry body FADA said on Wednesday.

The overall vehicle registrations stood at 17,40,649 units in April 2023. Passenger vehicle retail sales rose 16 per cent to 3,35,123 units last month as compared to 2,89,056 units in the same month last year.

Similarly, two-wheeler registrations increased 33 per cent to 16,43,510 units in April against 12,33,763 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle retail witnessed a 2 per cent year-on-year jump to 90,707 units in April. Three-wheeler sales rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 80,105 units while tractors witnessed growth of 1 per cent at 56,625 units in April.

"While some attribute this growth to the shift in Navratri to April instead of March last year, the overall increase was significant," the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said.

"Despite strong bookings and customer flow, high competition, excess supply and discounting presented challenges for sustained growth. Additionally, the lack of new models in some portfolios impacted market traction," Singhania said.

FADA said it collated vehicle retail data from 1,360 out of 1,503 RTOs across the country.