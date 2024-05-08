RBI lifts ban on on-boarding of new customers through Bank of Baroda's mobile app

The Reserve Bank has lifted the six-month-old ban it imposed on the second largest public sector lender Bank of Baroda from on-boarding new customers through its mobile app citing regulatory breaches and weak security systems.

The Reserve Bank had in October 2023 ordered Bank of Baroda to immediately stop on-boarding new customers through its mobile app Bob World.

In an exchange filing, the bank said, "The Reserve Bank, vide a letter dated May 8, conveyed to us its decision to lift the restrictions on Bob World with immediate effect. As such the bank is free to onboard customers through this app in accordance with the applicable guidelines and extant regulations.”

Accordingly, the statement further said the bank will now resume on-boarding new customers through the app.

The RBI action came after it was reportedly found that last July some BoB officials linked bank accounts to unrelated mobile numbers to achieve their sales on-boarding targets mainly in the Bhopal zone. The bank launched the app in late 2021 and the management reportedly set a stiff target for its sales staff.