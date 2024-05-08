Toy exports fall 14% after hitting peak in 2021-22

NEW DELHI: India’s toy exports have hit the slow lane after showing spectacular rise since FY215.

After touching a peak of $177 million in FY22, exports of toys have been declining ever since. As per the data collated by the Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI), toy exports have come down to $152 million in FY24. Simultaneously, there has been a rise in imports. Toy imports have risen 81% since FY22 to $65 million.

As per the industry, the tapering off of exports could be attributed to slowdown in major markets like the US and Europe. The stagnation could be attributed to ‘cost disability’ that Indian manufacturers face due to high subsidies given to manufacturers in China and Vietnam.