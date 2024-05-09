Google launches wallet in India, ties up with 20 brands like PVR, INOX, Air India

NEW DELHI: After the huge success of Google Pay, Google launched Google Wallet app in India on Wednesday.

The company said the app will enable people to conveniently store and access important digital documents like boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, and more.

Google has partnered with 20 of India’s top brands to enable the Google Wallet experience, including PVR and INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, Abhibus, and many others. The company said more partners will be added in the months to follow.

“The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android’s India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify people’s daily lives. We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. >From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they’re all there when you need them,” said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

However, the company said the app will focus only on non-payment use cases. Google Wallet will help users save movie or event tickets, partnering with PVR and INOX for this purpose. It will also allow users to access boarding passes. “Collaborating with airlines like Air India, Air India Express, and online travel companies like MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and Ixigo, travelers can easily save and access their mobile boarding passes. As a bonus, Pixel device users can add their boarding pass to their Google Wallet by simply taking a screenshot and tapping ‘Add to Google Wallet,’”