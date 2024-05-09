PNB Q4 net income zooms 160% to Rs 3,010 crore on massive decline in bad loans

MUMBAI: The third largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank on Thursday said its net income for the March quarter zoomed 160% to Rs 3,010 crore on improved asset quality and higher loan disbursals.

For the full year ending March 2024, the New Delhi headquartered bank reported a net income of Rs 8,245 crore recording a robust 228.8 percent growth from Rs 2,507 crore posted in FY23.

In the reporting quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 5.73 percent from 8.74 percent last year and from 6.24 percent a quarter ago, while net NPAs plunged to 0.73 percent from 2.72 percent a year-ago and from 0.96 percent in the previous quarter, the bank management led by Atul Kumar Goel, the chief executive, told reporters in a concall.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs declined by Rs 20,985 crore to Rs 56,343 crore from Rs 77,328 crore in March 2023 and net NPAs plunged by Rs 15,786 crore from March 2023 to Rs 6,799 crore as on March 2024, he said.

While the net interest margin stood at 3.25 percent, total yield on advances improved 50 bps to 8.44 percent in Q4 and by 112 bps to 8.28 percent in FY24.