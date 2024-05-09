SBI topples Reliance Industries as most profitable company, logs in a record Rs 20,698 crore net in Q4

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India has reported record quarterly and annual profit numbers with a 24 percent growth in the March quarter earnings at Rs 20,698 crore—the highest in the entire India Inc including that of the otherwaise most-profitable Reliance Industries, while annual profit peaked at Rs 61,077 crore.

At Rs 20,698 crore, SBI’s March quarter net income is much higher than that of the consolidated numbers of Reliance, which for decades has been the most profitable firm in the country.

RIL’s Q4 net income came in Rs 18,951 crore, down from Rs 19,299 crore a year ago. But in terms of annual earnings, Reliance still tops the chart with Rs 69,621 crore in consolidated earnings, while SBI’s is lower at Rs 61,077 crore.

As against this, the largest software exporter TCS reported only around 60 percent of SBI’s at Rs 12,434 crore for the March quarter which was a growth of 9 percent on-year.

Even from revenue from operations side, SBI leads the entire corporate by a wide margin with an annual revenue of Rs 1.11 trillion, up a full 19 percent from Rs 92,951 crore it had reported a year ago.