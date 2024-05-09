SIP investment scale Mount Rs 20,000 crore in April; total AUM at Rs 57.3 trillion

MUMBAI: Continuing inflows into the most popular mutual fund segment, the systematic investment plans or SIPs set new records in April topping the Rs 20,000–crore mark for the first time, and coupled with this and fresh inflows into debt and equity funds the total assets under management have risen to Rs 57.26 trillion in the month, up from Rs 55.01 trillion in the previous month.

Being the fiscal year closing month, March saw a significant outflow of Rs 1.59 trillion, but the industry reversed the trend and saw a strong rebound with net inflows reaching Rs 2.39 trillion, driven by inflows across all categories, show the latest data shared by the industry lobby the Association of Mutual Funds of India or Amfi on Monday.

According to Ashwini Kumar, a senior vice-president at Icra Ratings, after clipping at 35 percent in FY24 ove FY23, the industry AUM continued to post a stellar performance in April with the net AUM growing by 38 percent on-year to touch Rs 57.26 trillion over Rs 41.62 trillion in April 2023.

Sequentially, he said net AUM grew 7 percent from Rs 53.40 trillion in March 2024, while net inflows surged 97 percent on year in April by Rs 2.39 trillion from Rs 1.21 trillion in April 2023.

For the first time ever, monthly investments into SIPs topped the Rs 20,000 crore landmark reaching Rs 20,371 crore in April, Venkat Chalasani, the chief executive of Amfi told reporters. The SIP book was Rs 19,271 crore in March and Rs 19,187 crore in February.