Air India, Vistara CEOs to address staff about merger on May 13

NEW DELHI: The chiefs of Air India and Vistara will address staff on May 13 on the proposed merger of the two airlines, according to officials.

The merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal, wherein Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, was announced in November 2022.

Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

The townhall meeting will be held in the phygital mode and employees from Air India and Vistara will be present.

The meeting will be addressed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan, one of the officials said on Friday.