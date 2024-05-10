Bank of India net income up by just 7% despite massive fall in bad loan ratios

MUMBAI: State-run banks continue to get weighed down by the wage and pension related provisions with yet another lender Bank of India Friday reporting a muted 7 percent on-year growth in net income at Rs 1,439 crore for the three months ending March.

On Thursday, the largest peer State Bank of India said it had to make an additional provision to the tune of Rs 7,100 crore towards pension settlements even though the bank still managed to report the highest ever earnings of Rs 20,698 crore, which was up 24 percent over the same period previous year.

Similarly, the second largest state-run lender Bank of Baroda earlier in the day reported a very muted 2.3 percent net income growth, again weighed down by an Rs 800 crore additional provisions towards pension liabilities.

Gross NPAs declined by 23% from Rs 37,686 crore to Rs 29,183 crore and net NPAs declined by 15% from Rs 8,054 crore to Rs 6,845 crore. In percentage terms, gross NPAs improved by 233 bps from 7.31 to 4.98 and the net NPAs improved by 44 bps from 1.66 to 1.22. The provision coverage ratio stood at 90.59.

The bank led by chief executive Rajneesh Karnatak did not share the additional provisions made towards the pensions and wages but given all other numbers barring the margins are healthy, these wage/pension related provisions can only be the reason for the muted net income.