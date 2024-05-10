Shift in Byju’s strategy: Does away with sales target, offers incentives, cuts course fees

BENGALURU: Cash-strapped Byju’s has slashed its product prices by at least 30%. Sources said the annual subscription for the Byju’s Learning App is now available at yearly price of Rs 12,000, while Byju’s Classes and Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTC) are priced at Rs 24,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively, for a complete year.

This comes after the company’s founder Byju Raveendran took over daily operational responsibilities of Byju’s after nearly four years.

In a meeting with over 1,500 sales associates and managers, Raveendran announced a shift in the company’s sales strategy. As per sources, the firm has completed its transition from a push-based to a pull-based sales model. Managers will now act as coaches, focused on supporting and enabling the sales team rather than enforcing strict call quotas. Associates will have the flexibility to work on their own terms, with no tracking of the number of hours spent on calls, sources added.