SIP scales to Rs 20K cr in Apr; AUM at Rs 57.3 L cr

MUMBAI: Continuing inflows into the most popular mutual fund segment, the systematic investment plans or SIPs set new records in April topping the Rs 20,000 crore mark for the first time, and coupled with this and fresh inflows into debt and equity funds took the total assets under management to Rs 57.26 lakh crore in the month, up from Rs 55.01 lakh crore in the previous month.

Being the fiscal year closing month, March saw a significant outflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore, but the industry reversed the trend and saw a strong rebound with net inflows reaching Rs 2.39 lakh crore, driven by inflows across all categories, show the latest data shared by the industry lobby the Association of Mutual Funds of India or Amfi in Monday.

According to Ashwini Kumar, a senior vice-president at Icra Ratings, after clipping at 35% in FY24 ove FY23, the industry AUM continued to post a stellar performance in April with the net AUM growing by 38% year-on-year to touch Rs 57.26 lakh crore over Rs 41.62 lakh crore in April 2023.