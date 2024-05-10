TCS CEO and MD took home Rs 25.4 cr salary in 2023-24

BENGALURU: K Krithivasan, who took charge as the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1, 2023, took home about Rs 25.36 crore salary in FY24. His remuneration includes compensation for the full year as global head of BFSI for April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023, and as CEO and MD from June 1, 2023, according to the company’s FY24 annual report.

Krithivasan’s package in FY24 was lower than that of former CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan as he received Rs 29.16 crore in FY23. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drew a salary of Rs 56.44 crore in FY23. Recently in a regulatory filing, Wipro said its newly appointed CEO and MD Srinivas Pallia will receive an annual compensation in the range of Rs 37 crore to over Rs 58 crore.

TCS COO and executive director N Ganapathy Subramaniam, who retires this month, received Rs 26.18 crore salary in FY24, about 8.2% rise from the previous year. His ratio to the median remuneration stood at 346.2. The percentage rise in the median remuneration of employees in FY24 is 10.8%.