10 years of Modi government: Tax reforms, challenges

NEW DELHI: In the last 10 years of Modi government rule, India has undergone marked tax reforms focused on streamlining the tax framework, enhancing compliance, and fostering transparency.

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a pivotal transformation, revolutionising the indirect tax landscape.

Simultaneously, adjustments in direct tax rates and coverage have been pursued to create a more balanced system. Key reforms common to Customs, GST, income tax, and corporate tax include digitisation for e-filing and digital payments, real-time data sharing to detect tax frauds, faceless assessment and appeals, dispute resolution schemes like Vivad se Vishwas, compliance simplification through pre-filled returns, and rate rationalisation for competitiveness.

The Modi-led government introduced GST in 2017. It’s a unified tax system that replaced various central and state taxes like VAT, excise duty, service tax, etc, keeping in mind the need for cooperative fiscal federalism. “The successes in the indirect tax regime have been significant. The implementation of GST has effectively unified the indirect tax system. The introduction of the Common GST Portal simplified tax filings, while E-invoicing and E-way bills streamlined the movement of goods and curbed tax evasion,” said Pratik Jain, Partner with PwC India.

“Tax compliance has improved notably through digitised returns and data auto-population from E-Invoicing/EWBs. The establishment of the GST Council, comprising representatives from both central and state governments, has facilitated collaborative decision-making on GST matters, reflecting cooperative federalism in action,” Jain added.

Since its introduction in FY 2017-2018, with collections at Rs 7.19 lakh crore, GST has demonstrated impressive growth. The latest figures for FY24, unveiled on April 1, underscore this trend, with gross GST collections exceeding `20 lakh crore. On average, GST revenues have seen a growth of nearly 13% annually.