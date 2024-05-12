Evaluation of infra requirements for achieving USD 1 trillion exports by Aug-Sep: Official

NEW DELHI: A study to assess required infrastructure and identify main industry clusters for achieving the USD 1 trillion merchandise exports target by 2030 may be submitted by August-September to the commerce ministry, an official said.

The official said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is doing that study for the ministry.

In 2023-24, India's merchandise exports dipped by over 3 per cent to USD 437 billion. Imports during the last fiscal dipped by 5. 7 per cent to USD 675. 4 billion.

By 2030, the ministry is aiming to more than double the country's outbound shipments of goods.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, the official said that to take the exports to USD 1 trillion, there will be an import of about USD 1. 5 trillion, so to handle USD 2.

5 trillion worth of trade "we need" additional infrastructure and logistics capacity at roads, ports, airports and railways.

"If exports will increase, imports will also increase. There is a correlation between higher exports and imports. So we have to create an infrastructure to handle about USD 2. 5 trillion worth of merchandise goods," the official added.

Besides infrastructure requirements, there is also a need to identify the industry clusters from where there will be a large movement of goods.

To query when the ministry is expected to get the report, the official said "by around August-September".