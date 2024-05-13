Airtel, Google partner to deliver cloud solutions to Indian businesses

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud announced a long-term collaboration on Monday to deliver cloud solutions to Indian businesses. This partnership aims to fast-track cloud adoption and modernization for Airtel's vast customer base. Google Cloud will provide its cutting-edge suite of cloud solutions, enabling Airtel's customers to leverage the latest technologies and streamline their operations. Airtel, in turn, will offer cloud-managed services, catering to both large enterprises (over 2,000) and emerging businesses (over 1 million) in India. This strategic alliance targets the booming Indian public cloud services market, projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, according to IDC.

“We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses. Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of Gen AI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

The two companies will bring together their unique strengths of connectivity and AI technology to develop industry-leading AI/ML solutions that Airtel will train on its large data set. These unique solutions will drive greater value to Airtel’s customers and will include geospatial analytics solutions with advanced location intelligence for trend-spotting, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, and asset tracking; voice analytics solutions for superior conversational applications trained across languages; and marketing technology solutions to forecast consumer behavior, perform tailored audience segmentations, and streamline content creation with high-precision contextual ads at reduced costs.

Furthermore, Airtel has developed a comprehensive end-to-end IoT solution specifically designed for the utility sector. This offering combines connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software under one umbrella, ensuring seamless and hassle-free deployment.

“Our strategic collaboration with Airtel marks a significant milestone towards our commitment to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India. Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel’s customer experiences,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

To support its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has established a dedicated managed services centre in Pune. This centre houses over 300 highly trained experts who will champion Google Cloud services and develop world-class tech solutions.

Airtel will also leverage Google Cloud's GenAI capabilities to transform customer experiences across its mobile, broadband, and digital TV offerings. Additionally, they will streamline internal processes and operations. These GenAI capabilities will be extended to Airtel's B2B customers in India and across the globe.