Auditor of Zomato’s Blink Commerce quits

NEW DELHI: Zomato on Sunday said the auditor of its subsidiaries Zomato Hyperpure and Blink Commerce has resigned with immediate effect, and the food tech company’s auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells will be appointed in its place.

Batliboi & Associates, who was appointed as statutory auditors of the two wholly-owned subsidiaries for five years beginning April 1, 2023, till the conclusion of the 13th AGM, resigned w.e.f. May 12, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing. “Further to our various discussions and email dated May 8, 2024, from the Global Controller Finance, Zomato Limited, we understand that the holding company’s management wants to align the statutory auditor of the company with the auditors of the holding company responsible for the audit of consol accounts to avoid some duplication and bring some efficiencies in the audit process at group level,” Batliboi & Associates stated.