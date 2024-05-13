Multiply your wealth with SIP Top-Ups

The benefits of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in Mutual Funds are widely known by now. But not many know of a SIP Top-Up facility wherein an investor who has enrolled for SIP has an option to increase the amount of their SIP instalment by a fixed amount or percentage at predefined intervals. This increase can be linked to future income and growth. Investors can specify the upper limit to cap the top-up either in terms of the amount or the month and year. Topping-up the SIP will stop when the defined cap is reached.

A top-up facility is an efficient way to keep your savings growing in line with your income. Using a top-up facility, an investor can increase their monthly contribution in an ongoing SIP. While most mutual fund houses refer to it as Top-Up, some others call it SIP Booster or SIP Step-Up facility. Most prominent fund houses offer this facility to investors.

Some of the key advantages of a top-up SIP include its ability to help your savings keep pace with the rise in inflation. Although this sounds innocuous, it plays a vital role in ensuring one is not left with idle funds that do not work towards beating the inflation rate.

Then, top-ups provide operational convenience as there is no need to submit a fresh ECS Bank Debit Mandate in order to top-up existing SIPs. At the same time, one should note here that once they opt for the SIP top-up facility no modification can be made to the same. The investor will have to cancel the current SIP and enrol for a new one.