CBI arrests former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in a Rs 34,000 crore bank fraud case.

Wadhawan was arrested in Mumbai on Monday night, and was produced before a special court here, which remanded him in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The case relates to the alleged defrauding of a 17-member lender bank consortium. Dheeraj and his brother Kapil were earlier arrested in the same case on July 19, 2022, said the CBI official.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against 75 entities, including Kapil and Dheeraj, on October 15, 2022.

The former DHFL directors were granted bail by the special court on December 3, 2022, on the grounds that the probe was incomplete and the charge sheet filed was piecemeal. This order was upheld by the Delhi High Court as well.

The CBI had challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which set aside the bail orders, noting that the Special Court as well as the High Court “committed serious error of law” in disregarding the legal position enunciated and settled by the apex court.

The CBI had booked the Wadhawans and others on a complaint from the Union Bank of India, the leader of the consortium that had extended credit facilities to DHFL of Rs 42,871 crore between 2010 and 2018. DHFL loan accounts were declared non-performing assets at different points in time by lender banks, the officials said.