Quick commerce firms expanding ops beyond groceries, food delivery

NEW DELHI: The quick commerce segment is heating up as many firms are now entering quick delivery and looking beyond groceries and food delivery.

Earlier this month, Swiggy Instamart started delivering movie merchandise, marking a new category in the quick commerce industry. Many quick commerce platforms recently tied up with jewellery brands to deliver silver and gold coins in 10 minutes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

When players such as Zepto and Blinkit (formerly Grofers) pivoted the quick commerce segment, experts questioned the model, safety of delivery partners and long-term financial viability. But now more players are entering the space. Flipkart is planning to foray into quick commerce in July.

Recently Zomato announced that its quick commerce arm Blinkit has turned Adjusted EBITDA positive in March 2024 and that it aims for 1,000 stores by March 2025.

“Starting with groceries and essentials, Swiggy Instamart has now expanded its product selection and assortment to more than 10,000 products. While essential products like milk, bread, eggs, fresh produce, baby care etc. are always in high demand, categories like toys, beauty, electronics, and home & kitchen have seen robust month-on-month growth on Swiggy Instamart,” said Swiggy spokesperson.

Srikant Sree Ram, Director, Amazon Fresh India, told this newspaper, “While we do not neglect the fact that there is a customer cohort that indulges in quick commerce, but we are listening to our customers to offer them the convenience to shop at their preferred time slot. We believe that if brands focus on speed as the key volume driver and do not offer the right value or the right quality, customer engagement towards the offering might not be as good.”

While the q-commerce market is projected to grow significantly, RedSeer expects a 15x jump in India alone by 2025.