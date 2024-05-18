JSW Steel profit falls 62%, total income declines 2% in Q4FY24

NEW DELHI: JSW Steel has reported a 62% drop in consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 2024. The consolidated net profit fell from Rs 3,446 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 1,322 crore in the same quarter in FY24.

Total income during the quarter also fell 2% to Rs 46,511. Operating EBITDA of the company during the quarter was Rs 6,124 crore. The company in a press statement said that crude steel production during the quarter was 6.79 million tonne, and recorded the highest-ever sale of saleable steel at 6.73 million tonne.

In FY24, the company, however, posted a 116% growth in net profit at Rs 8,793 crore compared to Rs 4,139 crore in FY23. The company also posted the highest ever revenue from operations during FY24 at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. During the previous financial year (FY24), the company produced highest ever crude steel at 26.43 million tonne, and sold highest-ever saleable steel at 24.78 million tonne.