Vodafone to prioritise 4G network growth over 5G; to spend Rs 55,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Even as other telecom service providers have been rolling out 5G, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), the country’s third-largest telecom operator, is still prioritising expanding its 4G networks.

The telco on Friday announced that it will spend Rs 55,000 crore in the next three years in capex, and focus on 4G expansion.

“The capex will be spent on — expansion of 4G coverage by rolling out more sites, capacity growth in 4G where sites have been deployed already. The third will be 5G where rollout must be started afresh and then there will be enterprise… Our topmost priority is expanding 4G coverage, which is the only reason why we continue to lose customers, that capex will be fairly accelerated. The rest will happen as traffic grows,” said Akshaya Moondra, Vodafone Idea CEO in its fourth quarter FY24 investor call.