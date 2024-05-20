'Govt comes out with detailed guidelines to prevent EtO contamination in spices exported from India'

NEW DELHI: India has come out with detailed guidelines to prevent EtO (ethylene oxide - a carcinogenic chemical) contamination in spices for exports, an official said on Monday.

The government has put in place other preventive measures like mandatory testing of spices being exported to Singapore and Hong Kong, the official added.

The steps assume significance amid reports on the recall of two Indian spice brands' -- MDH and Everest -- products in Singapore and Hong Kong due to the presence of EtO residue in certain spices.

"Mandatory pre-shipment sampling and testing for EtO for Singapore and Hong Kong has been started; and guidelines have been put in place for all exporters to avoid possible contamination of EtO  covering all stages (sourcing, packaging, transportation, testing) of supply chain, for all jurisdictions," the official said.