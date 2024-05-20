ITC’s Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII president

NEW DELHI: ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for 2024-25, the chamber said on Sunday. Puri heads ITC, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT. He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for the year 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services

organisation. He is also a member of EY’s global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee. R Mukundan takes over as Vice President of CII for the year 2024-25.