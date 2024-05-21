1/3rd shoppers use e-commerce for discretionary spending

BENGALURU: Online shopping is undergoing rapid expansion as over one in three online shoppers surveyed are now using ecommerce as their primary channel for discretionary and essentials spending, according to public policy think-tank Empower India report.

The survey with 69,000 e-commerce users revealed a strong preference for online shopping, with 63% of men and 37% of women indicating an inclination towards digital transactions. About 36% of ecommerce users use e-commerce sites as their primary shopping method.

The surge in preference for e-commerce platforms stems from the convenience of home delivery (82%), coupled with the ease of finding desired products (67%) and the hassle-free return/refund process (61%).

When it comes to essential purchases such as groceries, 41% placed their highest trust in Amazon, followed by Big Basket (28%). When shopping online, consumers require assurance of timely, secure delivery without damage or theft, alongside real-time shipment tracking updates, says the report. Amazon leads as the most trusted platform for discretionary items, with 72% of shoppers placing their trust in it.

K Giri, Secretary General, Empower India, said, “It is clear that a large portion of citizens prefer online shopping and ecommerce players in India have a lot to do to gain significant traction.”