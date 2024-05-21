Coal stock up 25% amid peak power demand

NEW DELHI: Despite power demand reaching new highs each day, official data suggest there is sufficient coal supply to thermal power plants. According to the coal ministry data, coal stocks are 25% higher this year compared to last year, reaching 147 million tonne (MT) as of May 15. This is a significant increase from the 117 MT reported on the same day in 2023. The overall coal stockpiles include those at thermal power plants, at pitheads (mines), and coal in transit.
The ministry attributes this rise in coal stocks to increased capital expenditure (capex) and investments in coal production. “As regards TPP (thermal power plant) end stock, as of May 15, 45 MT of coal is available compared to a stock of 34.83 MT on the corresponding date of last year, which is a 29% increase,” the ministry said.
It further added that coal stocks at the pitheads of Coal India mines are also 30% higher year-on-year, reaching 85 MT.
The power demand in the country has been soaring due to the intense heatwave gripping parts of India. And it is likely to increase as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the heatwave is expected to continue over the plains of northwest, east, and central India for the next five days.
According to the coal ministry, Coal production is growing at 7.26% compared to last year, and thermal power generation has also seen an increase of 8.78%. Additionally, rake supplies, which deliver coal to power plants, have improved by 8.45% compared to the same period last fiscal year.