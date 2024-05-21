Coal stock up 25% amid peak power demand

NEW DELHI: Despite power demand reaching new highs each day, official data suggest there is sufficient coal supply to thermal power plants. According to the coal ministry data, coal stocks are 25% higher this year compared to last year, reaching 147 million tonne (MT) as of May 15. This is a significant increase from the 117 MT reported on the same day in 2023. The overall coal stockpiles include those at thermal power plants, at pitheads (mines), and coal in transit.

The ministry attributes this rise in coal stocks to increased capital expenditure (capex) and investments in coal production. “As regards TPP (thermal power plant) end stock, as of May 15, 45 MT of coal is available compared to a stock of 34.83 MT on the corresponding date of last year, which is a 29% increase,” the ministry said.