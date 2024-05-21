Despite housing ‘boom’, share of home loans in overall credit falls by 600 bps to 47.4% in FY24

MUMBAI: Despite developers claiming to be booking record sales of residential units and the government dismissing the steep fall in household savings as reflection of the increased savings in physical assets, the share of home loans in overall retail credit has slipped almost 600 bps to 47.4 percent in fiscal 2024 from 53.1 percent in fiscal 2017, shows a report.

Even at the lower rate, home loans still account for the largest share of bank retail loans at 47.4 percent as of fiscal 2024, which is much lower than the 53.1 percent the segment held in fiscal 2017, according to an analysis of the numbers by Crisil Ratings. Even in percentage terms, the home loan growth rate has been tepid at 15 percent, while other loans soared.

Moreover the hard data also dispute the government claim of higher savings going into physical assets, says the report which shows that the share of this segment of the savings has plunged by more than 1010 bps to 60.1 percent in FY24 from 70.2 percent in FY23, while the net financial savings at fell to 38.8 percent.

On the other hand, indicating the rising indebtedness and the financial distress that households are facing, the share of credit cards in overall retail loans nearly doubled to 5.2 percent in FY24 from 3.2 percent in FY17, while that of vehicle loans rose to 12 percent from 10.5 percent, and other loans jumped to 27.7 percent from 23.2 percent during this period.

In fact, according to the agency, credit card debt has seen the highest growth at 21.3 percent on-year average between fiscals 2021 and 2024, followed by other loans clipping at 18.5 percent, auto at 15 percent, housing at 14.5 percent and education at 11.6 percent.

The share of retail credit in total credit rose to 19.4 percent of GDP in fiscal 2023 from 12.1 percent in fiscal 2017. Within this, banks’ retail credit rose to 15.5 percent of GDP from 10.5 percent, and that of NBFCs went up to 3.9 percent from 1.6 percent.