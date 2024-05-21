Government begins selection process for new SBI chief

MUMBAI: The government is kicking off the process to select the next chairman of the State Bank Group from Tuesday.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) is mandated to choose the chairmen and managing directors/chief executives of public sector financial institutions such as banks, LIC and general insurers. Incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara’s extended tenure is ending on August 28, 2024. He was given a one-year extension last October till he attains 63, which is August 28. He had a three-year term as the chairman. Khara succeeded Rajnish Kumar superannuated in October 7, 2020.

The FSIB will begin the two-day meet from May 21 to recommend a candidate for the post of the chairman, an FSIB source told The New Indian Express on Monday.

Top SBI management consists of chairman, which is a fully executive job unlike in other state-run banks where chairmen is non-executive, and four MDs who are all technically eligible to attend the selection process for the post the chairman, provided they have one year of service left.