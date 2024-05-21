India Cements narrows net loss to Rs 50.06 crore

NEW DELHI: India Cements’ consolidated net loss narrowed of to Rs 50.06 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024, helped by improved sales volume.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 243.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, India Cements said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was at Rs 1,266.65 crore as against Rs 1,485.73 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“With the improved sales volume, India Cements could turn out a better operating performance and pared the losses for Q4 under review,” the company said. The cement and clinker volume for the fourth quarter was 24.36 lakh tonne as compared to 27.85 lakh tonne in the same period of the previous year, it added.