Israel’s EVR Motors sets up plant in Haryana

NEW DELHI: EVR Motors, an Israel-based company specialising in high power-density electric motors, on Monday inaugurated its new greenfield plant in Manesar, Haryana, under its subsidiary, I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd. This facility marks a significant milestone as the first manufacturing operation in India for an Israeli automotive firm.

According to a statement issued by EVR, the plant in Manesar will produce trapezoidal geometry coils, a patented key component of EVR’s Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motor technology. These coils are essential for EVR’s electric motors, known for being smaller, lighter and cost-effective, the company said.

The automated facility is initially designed to supply coils for 20,000 motors per month, with plans to rapidly expand to around 100,000 motors to meet the increasing global demand for electric vehicles.

EVR said they have secured commercial agreements with Indian automotive companies such as Napino, Belrise Group, EKA Mobility, and RSB Transmissions. “By establishing this facility, we ensure a reliable supply chain and support our growth plans in India and globally. This venture exemplifies India-Israel business cooperation and embodies our vision of ‘Make in India for the world.’ Our greenfield investment highlights our confidence in the Indian market and trust in its burgeoning mobility sector,” said Sajal Kishore, MD, EVR Motors.