Mid-tier IT firms outperform larger peers

BENGALURU: From revenue to hiring, mid-sized IT firms are performing better than their larger peers as they continue to focus on specialisation. Be it making use of generative AI or winning deals, these firms are eyeing digital transformation projects from clients.

The mid-sized firms ($150 million - $1 billion) are growing between 6% and 15%, whereas the larger firms’ constant currency organic growth is between 3% and negative 4%.

Companies such as Coforge and Persistent Systems, among others, are winning key deals. Coforge in Q4 had an order intake of $774 million, including a $400 million 10-year deal in the BFS vertical and a $55 million three-year transformation deal in the insurance vertical.

The company signed 11 large deals, two of which exceeded $300 million in contract value. It is confident in delivering robust organic growth in FY25. Persistent Systems’ order booking for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, was at $447.7 million in TCV and at $316.8 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in Q4 had a strong sequential growth of 5.1%.