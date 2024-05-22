Air India Express union says reduced flights impacting cabin crew salaries

NEW DELHI: Less than two weeks after the airline's cabin crew called off their strike, a union of the Air India Express has flagged concerns about flight delays and cancellations, saying that the reduced number of departures is adversely impacting the salaries of the cabin crew.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) also claimed that more than 100 cabin crew are sitting idle without flying duties for the last two months due to the non-availability of airport entry passes.

The union represents a section of the airline's cabin crew.

On May 9, the cabin crew strike was called off after a meeting of the representatives of the union and the airline that was convened by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the national capital.

The strike, to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline, had resulted in significant flight disruptions.