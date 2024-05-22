Coal ministry sets ambitious production target of 1080 million tonnes for FY 2024-25

NEW DELHI: The Coal Ministry has set an ambitious target of producing 1,080 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the financial year (FY) 2024-25. The ministry, in a press note, said this target builds on the strong foundation laid in the previous two years, where coal production witnessed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13%.

Notably, the ministry achieved its target of over 1 billion tonnes for FY 2023-24, exceeding it by a week. Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned mining giant, is expected to contribute a significant portion of the target, at 838 MT, while Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SECL) is projected to produce 72 MT. Captive and other mines are anticipated to contribute the remaining 170 MT.

The ministry is placing a strong emphasis on ensuring the quality of coal supplied to consumers. It has set an even more ambitious target of achieving 80% grade conformity in FY 2024-25. In 2023, over 76% of coal samples reportedly met the declared grade, leading to substantial revenue savings for coal companies.