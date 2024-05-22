Money not most important factor, employees look for appreciation: Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Stressing the importance of creating favourable conditions for employees, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said, “In my experience, money is not the most important factor—employees seek respect and appreciation for their abilities.”
In a conversation with Truong Gia Binh, Founder and Executive Chairman of FPT Group, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Murthy mentioned that numerous global businessmen allocate up to 75% of their shares to junior employees.
Beyond leaders bestowing benefits upon their subordinates, employees themselves must uphold and protect the company’s resources. Murthy also spoke about the importance of delineating roles in the workplace, asserting that while colleagues can be friends outside the office, within, they must adhere to their designated responsibilities.
Infosys founder recounted how, since 1981, the company’s goal was to earn respect rather than just profitability. “Respect from customers translates to profitability and attracts top talent,” he said.
He addressed financial issues, noting that many corporations become profitable but face increased costs that can lead to losses. “Finance is crucial; we must ensure that costs are reasonable and justified by business activities: expenses must be less than our earnings,” he said.
Murthy highlighted that Vietnam, with its exceptional qualities of courage, confidence, hard work, and discipline, is poised to become one of Asia’s leading developed countries in the next 20-25 years. “Vietnam will achieve prosperity for its people more quickly than many other countries in Asia,” he said.
He also said that entrepreneurs transform ideas into jobs, contributing to national development through their bold vision and actions. “The need for technology is perpetual because it is always evolving,” he added.