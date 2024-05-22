Money not most important factor, employees look for appreciation: Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Stressing the importance of creating favourable conditions for employees, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said, “In my experience, money is not the most important factor—employees seek respect and appreciation for their abilities.”

In a conversation with Truong Gia Binh, Founder and Executive Chairman of FPT Group, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Murthy mentioned that numerous global businessmen allocate up to 75% of their shares to junior employees.

Beyond leaders bestowing benefits upon their subordinates, employees themselves must uphold and protect the company’s resources. Murthy also spoke about the importance of delineating roles in the workplace, asserting that while colleagues can be friends outside the office, within, they must adhere to their designated responsibilities.

Infosys founder recounted how, since 1981, the company’s goal was to earn respect rather than just profitability. “Respect from customers translates to profitability and attracts top talent,” he said.