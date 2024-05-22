Much-anticipated interviews to select new SBI chief deferred indefinitely

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated interviews for selecting the next chairman of the nation’s largest lender State Bank of India, scheduled for yesterday and today, have been deferred for unspecified reasons.

The incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara retires on 28 August and his successor normally assumes charge the same day.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), an autonomous body, was scheduled to conduct interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday and recommend a candidate for the chairman's post by Wednesday itself.

Typically the SBI chairman is appointed from the four serving managing directors of the bank based on the recommendation of the FSIB and the final decision is taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.

As source in the SBI told The New Indian Express that late on Monday, the bank received a notice about the postponement of the interview schedules without offering any reason or the next date.