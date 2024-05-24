Despite efforts, manufacturing remains laggard under Modi

NEW DELHI: Despite the government’s efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, there has not been much progress on this front. The ‘Make-in-India’ initiative was launched in 2014, aiming to increase the share of manufacturing in the economy to 25% and create 100 million jobs by 2020. However, this target has been delayed three times and now it has been shifted to 2025.

As per the government data, manufacturing sector’s share in gross domestic product (GDP) stands at 13% in FY24 as against 15% in FY14. The decadal average comes around 14.5%, still lower than the FY14 figure. As per the annual survey of industries (ASI), 1.72 crore people were engaged in manufacturing sector in FY22 as compared with 1.61 crore in FY 21. In FY24, manufacturing output surged 5.5% as against 4.7% in the previous year.

Anil K Sood, professor at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC), said the share of manufacturing sector is down from 17.8% of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) during FY12 to 14.7% during FY22. It peaked to 18.1% during FY16 and has not recovered since then. During the same period, as per Sood, the share of GFCF for the private sector manufacturing is down from 40.8% (peak share in the current series) of total private sector GFCF to 29.3%. GFCF is investments made for asset creation in the economy. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist with Bank of Baroda, lays the blame on industrial stagnation driven by poor consumption demand.

Charan Singh, CEO and the founder director of EGROW foundation, attributes the lacklustre manufacturing growth to global economic turmoil since the 2008, unfavourable interest rate cycle, Covid -19, and recent geopolitical tensions.