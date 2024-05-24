Forex reserves jump to record high of $648.7 billion

The Reserve Bank of India hogged the headlines for the third successive day on Friday with its weekly statistical supplement revealing that forex reserves hit an all-time high of $648.7 billion, up by $4.54 billion during the week to May 17.

The RBI surprised everyone including the government on Wednesday with an all-time high surplus transfer of Rs 2.1 trillion, for the fiscal year 2024, which was more than double what the government had budgeted for at Rs 1.02 trillion from all financial institutions.

This led to records in the markets on Thursday with the Sensex and Nifty scaling new peaks, pushing Dalal Street close to overtaking Hong Kong as the fourth largest market in terms of market cap with $5.05 trillion which is more than 142 percent of the GDP.

According to the RBI data, the forex reserves reached an all-time high of $648.7 billion as of May 17, with a weekly addition of $4.54 billion to the reserves. This follows a surge of $2.56 billion in the previous week. The previous record peak was $645.6 billion for the week to April 5.